HomeAsiaNews

Taiwan Mobile targets 100% renewables by 2040

17 MAR 2022

Taiwan Mobile committed to moving its operations to 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2040, as the operator joined RE100, a global renewable energy initiative.

In a statement, the company forecast renewables to account for 20 per cent of total energy usage in 2030; 60 per cent in 2035; and 100 per cent by 2040, when it expects to generate as much as 70 per cent of the total by building its own power plants. It will purchase the remainder from outside sources.

Taiwan Mobile estimates renewable energy will account for 4.5 per cent of its entire power consumption by the end of this year, which will reduce carbon emissions by 12,524 metric tonnes.

The operator noted a move to acquire Taiwan Star Telecom is expected to save up to 200 million kWh of electricity a year.

Taiwan Mobile stated it was the first operator in Taiwan to sign up to RE100, which is led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP with the aim to push businesses towards 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel.

Read more

