 Taiwan Mobile taps Nokia for 5G coverage upgrade - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Taiwan Mobile taps Nokia for 5G coverage upgrade

26 MAY 2022

Taiwan Mobile turned to Nokia to improve 5G coverage by expanding its existing standalone core and setting a path for network evolution following a proposed merger with Taiwan Star.

In a statement, Nokia noted it will deliver base stations and massive MIMO antennas from its AirScale portfolio, along with 4G and 5G dynamic spectrum sharing equipment to maximise Taiwan Mobile’s spectrum assets.

Nokia stated it will also modernise LTE infrastructure, and consolidate network management and optimisation into a centralised platform.

Taiwan Mobile president Jamie Lin explained the operator aims to “upgrade and expand our 5G network to deliver resilient connectivity and expanded coverage to our subscribers and enterprises”.

Lin noted the move also contributes to Taiwan Mobile’s “sustainability agenda”.

In March, Taiwan Mobile committed to running all its operations on renewable electricity by 2040 and earlier this month set the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Taiwan Mobile named Nokia as sole supplier of its 5G RAN and core equipment for its non-standalone network in 2020.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

