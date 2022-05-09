 Taiwan Mobile gains continue - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Taiwan Mobile gains continue

09 MAY 2022

Taiwan Mobile registered its fourth consecutive quarter of growth in service revenue, which improved in the opening quarter of 2022 due to continued ARPU gains driven by uptake of higher-priced 5G plans.

Mobile service revenue was up 1 per cent year-on-year to TWD11.9 billion ($399.4 million). Blended ARPU also rose 1 per cent to TWD545.

Taiwan Mobile noted pressure on 4G pricing diminished.

Device sales dropped 4 per cent to TWD4.6 billion.

It added just over 100,000 post-paid subscribers to end March with 5.9 million. Its overall user base was steady at 7.3 million.

Taiwan Mobile shared few details about 5G services, except stating post-paid penetration rate further advanced, with a 27 per cent monthly fee uplift from renewals.

Net profit declined 4 per cent to TWD2.7 billion as a result of higher non-operating income and tax benefits in the same quarter in 2021. Excluding the one-off factors, the figures would have increased by about 15 per cent.

Revenue increased 13 per cent to TWD39.8 billion, with its Momo e-commerce unit rising 25 per cent to TWD22.9 billion, and broadband and pay-TV flat at TWD1.5 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT keeps its capex up

PLDT boosts capex, expects economic recovery

Chunghwa Telecom makes mobile gains
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association