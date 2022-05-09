Taiwan Mobile gains continue

Taiwan Mobile registered its fourth consecutive quarter of growth in service revenue, which improved in the opening quarter of 2022 due to continued ARPU gains driven by uptake of higher-priced 5G plans.

Mobile service revenue was up 1 per cent year-on-year to TWD11.9 billion ($399.4 million). Blended ARPU also rose 1 per cent to TWD545.

Taiwan Mobile noted pressure on 4G pricing diminished.

Device sales dropped 4 per cent to TWD4.6 billion.

It added just over 100,000 post-paid subscribers to end March with 5.9 million. Its overall user base was steady at 7.3 million.

Taiwan Mobile shared few details about 5G services, except stating post-paid penetration rate further advanced, with a 27 per cent monthly fee uplift from renewals.

Net profit declined 4 per cent to TWD2.7 billion as a result of higher non-operating income and tax benefits in the same quarter in 2021. Excluding the one-off factors, the figures would have increased by about 15 per cent.

Revenue increased 13 per cent to TWD39.8 billion, with its Momo e-commerce unit rising 25 per cent to TWD22.9 billion, and broadband and pay-TV flat at TWD1.5 billion.