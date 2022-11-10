Subscriber gains drive Singtel mobile growth

Singtel booked revenue growth across most of its regional units, and added subscribers in Singapore and Australia in fiscal H1 2023 (ending 30 September), with profit rising on one-off gains.

CEO Yuen Kuan Moon stated in Singtel’s earnings release it saw a major rebound in its core business as the resumption in travel lifted roaming revenue across consumer and enterprise groups.

He added Singtel’s regional mobile units posted higher revenue on demand for data and a reopening of economies despite intense competitive pressures.

Net profit grew 22.6 per cent year-on-year to SGD1.2 billion ($856.2 million), due in part to exceptional gains from a partial divestment of its Bharti Airtel stake.

Operating revenue declined 5.1 per cent to SGD7.3 billion, attributed to currency fluctuations and the absence of revenue from NBN migration and digital media unit Amobee.

Pre-tax profit for its regional association increased 15 per cent to SGD1.2 billion, led by gains at Airtel, Telkomsel and Globe Telecom.

Singapore mobile service revenue rose 10.5 per cent to SGD625 million and equipment sales fell 5.3 per cent to SGD170 million.

Post-paid subscribers increased 2.5 per cent to 2.9 million, with ARPU rising 12.6 per cent to SGD33.

Prepaid numbers grew 2.7 per cent to 1.4 million and ARPU fell 1.5 per cent to SGD13.

Monthly data consumption rose 19.2 per cent to 10GB.

Enterprise operating revenue rose 1.6 per cent to SGD1.3 billion, with double-digit gains in managed services and cybersecurity offset by weakness in voice, data and internet.

Australia

Operating revenue at Optus inched up 1 per cent to AUD4 billion ($2.6 billion), as a 2 per cent increase in mobile service revenue to AUD1.9 billion and 4.2 per cent growth in equipment sales to AUD681 million were offset the elimination of NBN migration revenue, which was AUD51 million in fiscal H1 2022..

It registered growth in prepaid and post-paid subscribers, up 9.2 per cent to 3.3 million and 2.7 per cent to 6 million, respectively.

Prepaid ARPU fell 2 per cent to AUD19 and post-paid 1.2 per cent to AUD40. Average data usage increased 11.7 per cent to 14GB.