 StarHub targets SA 5G launch in Q4 as profit plunges - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

StarHub targets SA 5G launch in Q4 as profit plunges

09 NOV 2020

Singapore operator StarHub recorded sharp declines in profit and revenue in Q3 due to a double-digit fall in post-paid ARPU and the loss of a third of its prepaid subscriber base, as global Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions slowed tourist arrivals.

Net profit dipped 23.3 per cent year-on-year in the July to September quarter to SGD44.5 million ($33.1 million), with total revenue falling 14.5 per cent to SGD489.7 million.

In a statement, CFO Dennis Chia tried to put a positive spin on the Q3 results, noting it continued to record a decline in operating expenses as it seeks to run its businesses in a more cost-efficient manner.

“We look forward to the 5G standalone (SA) network rollout planned for 4Q and will continue our disciplined approach to capital management,” he added.

The operator claimed its non-standalone (NSA) 5G coverage reached 70 per cent of the island at the end of Q3 and is in the process of deploying SA core and transmission networks to connect its 5G base stations being rolled out. In August, it started NSA trials using the 2.1GHz band.

Decline tariffs
Mobile turnover plunged 29.4 per cent to SGD134.1 as post-paid ARPU fell 25.6 per cent to SGD29 and prepaid ARPU slumped 7.7 per cent to SGD12. StarHub said post-paid revenue was hit by drops in IDD and roaming usage, excess data fees and value-added services revenue.

Sales of equipment were down 26.8 per cent to SGD100.9 million, which the operator attributed to the impact of Covid-19 lockdown measures and the delay in the launch of new premium handset models.

Post-paid subscribers inched up 0.8 per cent year-on-year to 1.45 million; prepaid subs plummeted 33 per cent to 526,000 due to a drop in tourists.

Average data usage per subscriber increased to 11.4GB per month at end-September from 8.8GB a year earlier.

Its pay-TV business also posted heavy loses, declining 16 per cent to SGD47.1 in the quarter. Broadband revenue rose 5.5 per cent to SGD45.5 million, while enterprise services increased 11.4 per cent to SGD162 million.

Capex for the first nine months of 2020 was down 48.8 per cent from the same period in 2019 at SGD110.5 million, representing 7.6 per cent of total revenue.

The company expects to maintain its full-year 2020 guidance issued in August, which forecast service revenue to decline 10 per cent to 12 per cent year-on-year.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

AIS profit tumbles as mobile tariffs fall

KT results hit by slump in handset sales

SKT profit soars, 5G growth accelerates
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association