StarHub targets enterprises with 5G MEC capabilities

Singapore operator StarHub partnered with HP Enterprise (HPE) to introduce 5G multi-access edge computing (MEC) services targeting the enterprise segment with ultra-low latency capabilities delivered closer to the source.

In a statement, the operator said that by bringing computing power to its 5G node closest to customers, data aggregation, processing and analysis can take place within single-digit milliseconds. It added ultra-high responsiveness is required for time-critical tasks, including AI, data analytics, machine learning and mission critical communications.

The operator is trialling a selection of 5G MEC services at an experiential showcase for enterprise and government clients.

Charlie Chan, chief of StarHub’s Enterprise Business Group, said the ability to interpret and act on data in real-time has become a crucial factor for enterprises to compete in the digital-first world. “Through our collaboration with HPE, we are introducing a single entry-point for enterprises to transform with 5G, no matter the stage of their digital journeys.”

HPE Singapore MD Chan Kong Hoe said edge capabilities are a huge opportunity for operators, enabling them to transition from just providing connectivity to offering innovative services.