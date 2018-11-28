English
HomeAsiaNews

StarHub, Nokia trial 5G NR on 3.5GHz band

28 NOV 2018

Singapore mobile operator StarHub and Nokia said they ran an outdoor pilot of 5G New Radio (NR) on the 3.5GHz band, demonstrating industrial and consumer applications.

In a statement, Nokia said the OTA pilot at the operator’s headquarters used third-party devices along with the vendor’s 5G cells and core network technology to showcase the capabilities of a 5G non-standalone network architecture.

Nokia said one industrial application replicated a manufacturing environment, highlighting how businesses can use 5G-enabled video analytics to enhance efficiency and minimise production error. Another demo highlighted the use of VR headsets to view sports events.

StarHub CTO Chong Siew Loong said as 5G inches closer, “we are intensifying trials to identify new business opportunities and chart our network transformation roadmap to meet the demands of our customers”.

The operator claimed to have turned on the city state’s first commercial gigabit LTE network in April, also in collaboration with Nokia.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Nokia, Oppo ink patent licence deal

Smart, Nokia partner on emergency response system

StarHub plans network sharing deal to cut costs
Asia

