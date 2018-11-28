StarHub, Nokia trial 5G NR on 3.5GHz band

Singapore mobile operator StarHub and Nokia said they ran an outdoor pilot of 5G New Radio (NR) on the 3.5GHz band, demonstrating industrial and consumer applications.

In a statement, Nokia said the OTA pilot at the operator’s headquarters used third-party devices along with the vendor’s 5G cells and core network technology to showcase the capabilities of a 5G non-standalone network architecture.

Nokia said one industrial application replicated a manufacturing environment, highlighting how businesses can use 5G-enabled video analytics to enhance efficiency and minimise production error. Another demo highlighted the use of VR headsets to view sports events.

StarHub CTO Chong Siew Loong said as 5G inches closer, “we are intensifying trials to identify new business opportunities and chart our network transformation roadmap to meet the demands of our customers”.

The operator claimed to have turned on the city state’s first commercial gigabit LTE network in April, also in collaboration with Nokia.