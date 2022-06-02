 StarHub nabs Rakuten metaverse executive - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

StarHub nabs Rakuten metaverse executive

02 JUN 2022

Singapore operator StarHub named Ayush Sharma (pictured), previously head of Rakuten Americas’ metaverse and edge platforms business, as CTO focused on digital transformation and new products.

In a statement, StarHub noted Sharma, who started on 1 June, will work with Chong Siew Loong, CTO of network operations, with both executives reporting directly to CEO Nikhil Eapen.

Eapen said Sharma will play a key role in pushing StarHub beyond its traditional telecoms focus to become a digital services provider of connectivity and entertainment services, as the company moves forward in its five-year transformation strategy.

“I’m confident Ayush’s passion for disruptive innovation will make a tangible impact” on its transformation objectives, he added.

Sharma has more than 20 years of experience and led design and technology adoption programmes for more than 30 fixed, satellite, mobile and cloud networks globally. He was founder and CEO of MotoJeannie, a start-up delivering rich-media interactive streaming, gaming, and XR-based experiences. Before that, he held leadership positions at Ericsson, Huawei and Cisco.

The operator kicked off its strategic transformation plan in October 2018, with savings of SDG210 million ($154.1 million) at end-2021.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

