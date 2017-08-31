English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

StarHub, M1 bring back unlimited data plans

31 AUG 2017

Singapore’s second and third largest mobile operators – StarHub and M1 – introduced a range of unlimited data plans targeting heavy data users in the city state.

StarHub, with a 27 per cent share of Singapore’s 8.2 million mobile connections, launched post paid plans offering free unlimited local data access on weekends. The plans provide unmetered access from 12am on Saturdays to 11:59pm on Sundays.

Justin Ang, StarHub’s head of product, said fuelled by more advanced phones and pixel-heavy content, Singapore consumers’ appetite for data continues to grow: “With our new data-focused plans, we are enabling our customers to do more of what they love on their smartphones freely and at much faster speeds too.”

During weekdays, the plans give customers between 3GB and 15GB of bundled data a month, and can be expanded and shared with family members for additional fees. StarHub offers the plans with SIM-only and two-year contract options.

Meanwhile M1, with a 24 per cent market share, introduced mySIM3 98, which the operator claims is Singapore’s “first unlimited 4G mobile plan”. The SIM-only option gives customers signing a 12-month contract unlimited mobile data for SGD98 ($72) a month.

MySIM3 98 is one of four new data-centric SIM-only plans. M1’s most generous 12-month contract plan currently comes with 25GB of data for SGD125 a month, according to The Straits Times.

Nearly 60 per cent of both operators’ subscribers are on 4G plans.

A number of mobile players are revisiting unlimited data plans. In April 2degrees in New Zealand introduced what it said was the country’s first unlimited mobile data plan and rival Spark said it would roll out “mobile plans that allow customers to use their mobiles without restriction” by providing data without a cap, unlimited voice calling and unlimited texting.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Uber seeks Singapore taxi alliance to fend off Grab

M1 pips Singtel to nationwide NB-IoT launch

Leading M1 shareholders won’t sell combined stake
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association