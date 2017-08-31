StarHub, M1 bring back unlimited data plans

Singapore’s second and third largest mobile operators – StarHub and M1 – introduced a range of unlimited data plans targeting heavy data users in the city state.

StarHub, with a 27 per cent share of Singapore’s 8.2 million mobile connections, launched post paid plans offering free unlimited local data access on weekends. The plans provide unmetered access from 12am on Saturdays to 11:59pm on Sundays.

Justin Ang, StarHub’s head of product, said fuelled by more advanced phones and pixel-heavy content, Singapore consumers’ appetite for data continues to grow: “With our new data-focused plans, we are enabling our customers to do more of what they love on their smartphones freely and at much faster speeds too.”

During weekdays, the plans give customers between 3GB and 15GB of bundled data a month, and can be expanded and shared with family members for additional fees. StarHub offers the plans with SIM-only and two-year contract options.

Meanwhile M1, with a 24 per cent market share, introduced mySIM3 98, which the operator claims is Singapore’s “first unlimited 4G mobile plan”. The SIM-only option gives customers signing a 12-month contract unlimited mobile data for SGD98 ($72) a month.

MySIM3 98 is one of four new data-centric SIM-only plans. M1’s most generous 12-month contract plan currently comes with 25GB of data for SGD125 a month, according to The Straits Times.

Nearly 60 per cent of both operators’ subscribers are on 4G plans.

A number of mobile players are revisiting unlimited data plans. In April 2degrees in New Zealand introduced what it said was the country’s first unlimited mobile data plan and rival Spark said it would roll out “mobile plans that allow customers to use their mobiles without restriction” by providing data without a cap, unlimited voice calling and unlimited texting.