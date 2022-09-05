 Sri Lanka operators raise tariffs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Sri Lanka operators raise tariffs

05 SEP 2022

Telecoms operators in Sri Lanka issued a joint announcement informing customers tariffs on mobile, broadband and valued-added services will increase 20 per cent from today (5 September) due to rising operational costs and tax hikes.

A statement from Dialog Axiata, Airtel, Hutch and SLT-Mobitel explained the devaluation of the local currency was the main cause of rising costs. The price of pay-TV services was raised 25 per cent.

The increases were approved by the country’s Telecommunications Regulator Commission.

In addition, the government raised the VAT on all telecoms and pay-TV services from 12 per cent to 15 per cent, also effective from today.

The government increased the telecoms levy back to 15 per cent in June: it was cut in December 2019 to 11.25 per cent.

GSMA research found the country’s tax burden as a percentage of total mobile revenue is one of the highest among a sample of South and Southeast Asian countries.

A notice from the Commission showed the effective tax rate in June for telecoms services, covering VAT and government and telecoms levies, was 31.4 per cent. For internet services the telecoms levy is waived, reducing the rate to 14.3 per cent.

GSMA Intelligence data showed Sri Lanka counted 30 million mobile connections at end-June, with 3G services accounting for 54.4 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Hutch Lanka, edotco trial open RAN

Hutchison, Etisalat to merge Sri Lanka operations

Sri Lanka regulator calls for tax cut on smartphones
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association