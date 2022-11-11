 Spark, Vodafone NZ partner on public safety network - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Spark, Vodafone NZ partner on public safety network

11 NOV 2022

Vodafone New Zealand and Spark set up a joint venture to deliver priority services to an NZD1.4 billion ($845.1) Public Safety Network being built to improve mobile access for emergency services staff.

The Hourua venture received the contract to provide priority connectivity for the network, with work underway to commence operations from mid-2023.

Minister of Police Chris Hipkins stated the “infrastructure investment is significant” and will help keep emergency service personnel and the public “safe by giving them reliable and secure coverage”.

He added the move will deliver a “modern network to replace a critical communications system that’s getting past its best”.

Vodafone and Spark explained emergency communications on the highly secure network will be prioritised when networks are congested or degraded, by using LTE Quality of Service, Priority and Pre-emption network features.

Spark COO Mark Beder explained the network will offer coverage “beyond what is available on either of our networks alone and ensuring there is a fallback option if one network experiences disruption”.

Tony Baird, wholesale and infrastructure director at Vodafone, added the services provided will “increase mobile coverage”, maximise the reliability of services and expand the resources available during emergencies.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Spark closes tower unit stake sale

Spark streamlines contact centre operations

Vodafone NZ teams with IoT asset tracking provider
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association