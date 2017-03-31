Spark transformation chief to take advisory role

Spark New Zealand’s chief transformation officer David Havercroft, who stepped into the position a year ago, will move into a part-time governance and advisory role on 1 July.

New Zealand’s second largest mobile operator Spark conducted a major management reshuffle in April 2016, with six of the eight managers who reported directly to MD Simon Moutter leaving or changing roles. Havercroft was COO of Spark Connect before moving into the transformation position.

Moutter said: “At that time, I had asked David to take on a temporary role as chief transformation officer to help me oversee all the moving parts of the next phase of our strategic transformation. Now all the pieces needed to effect this next phase are in place, David is moving into an advisory role.”

The MD added Havercroft, who has been a member of the Spark executive team for more than seven years, will provide strategic consulting on key technology, business transformation and simplification initiatives to the executive team, and the board’s audit and risk management committee.