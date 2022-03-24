 Spark targets growth with strategy director role - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Spark targets growth with strategy director role

24 MAR 2022

Spark New Zealand appointed corporate development expert Aliza Beckett to a newly-created role of strategy director, a move taken to strengthen its growth focus and drive a push into digital services.

CEO Jolie Hodson stated the role aims to accelerate Spark’s transition from traditional telecoms services to a broader range of digital services.

The operator is looking to “capitalise on the significant investments we are making in emerging technologies like 5G, IoT and AI”, Hodson explained, adding the move is part of efforts to build a set of differentiated core capabilities and “grow the top line in both our established markets and those that we see playing a bigger role in our future.”

Beckett will join the company’s leadership team in June, bringing more than 20 years’ experience in strategy and corporate development.

She was previously VP for strategy and corporate development at Liberty Global, and also held a variety of senior roles at Amazon Studios, YouTube and McKinsey and Company.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Spark NZ invests in environmental IoT company

Spark looks to spin off tower assets

Spark boosts capex to accelerate 5G rollout
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association