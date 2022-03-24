Spark targets growth with strategy director role

Spark New Zealand appointed corporate development expert Aliza Beckett to a newly-created role of strategy director, a move taken to strengthen its growth focus and drive a push into digital services.

CEO Jolie Hodson stated the role aims to accelerate Spark’s transition from traditional telecoms services to a broader range of digital services.

The operator is looking to “capitalise on the significant investments we are making in emerging technologies like 5G, IoT and AI”, Hodson explained, adding the move is part of efforts to build a set of differentiated core capabilities and “grow the top line in both our established markets and those that we see playing a bigger role in our future.”

Beckett will join the company’s leadership team in June, bringing more than 20 years’ experience in strategy and corporate development.

She was previously VP for strategy and corporate development at Liberty Global, and also held a variety of senior roles at Amazon Studios, YouTube and McKinsey and Company.