 Spark targets 3G shutdown in 2025 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Spark targets 3G shutdown in 2025

30 MAR 2023

Spark New Zealand outlined plans to shut down its 3G network by the end of 2025 to free up low-band spectrum to extend 5G service in rural areas.

The operator stated 4 per cent of total network data traffic is carried on 3G, which runs on the 850MHz band, with voice calls on the legacy network launched in 2009 down by 70 per cent since 2019.

Low-band spectrum allows operators to deliver capacity to a wider area than higher bands, making it ideal for cost-effectively reaching customers in remote locations.

Spark stated “the vast majority” of its mobile customers “will not notice any change.”

Its 4G network reaches 98 per cent of the population.

COO Mark Beder said Spark will continue to invest in its 4G and 5G networks ahead of the closure to improve LTE coverage in the few areas where only 3G is available.

He noted Spark’s 3G network enabled New Zealanders to use the internet on their phones for the first time, adding “while it’s served us very well, 14 years on, newer mobile generations are far better suited to meet today’s needs”.

Beder acknowledge some customers still connect to 3G in areas where 4G is available, which is mostly due to the age of the device. Since some older models can’t make voice calls over 4G and fall back to 3G, he said it’s important they’re replaced ahead of the 3G closure.

Other customers may have the capability on their phone but need to enable it in their settings.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

NZ watchdog flags concerns in 2degrees tower sale

Spark creates enterprise customer head position

Spark NZ report highlights IoT impact on growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association