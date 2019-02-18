 Spark takes LTE-M national - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Spark takes LTE-M national

18 FEB 2019

New Zealand number two Spark completed nationwide rollout of an IoT network using LTE-M technology covering 98 per cent of the population.

In a statement, the operator said the IoT network, which runs over its 4G infrastructure, significantly expands the range of services businesses can offer, including electricity; gas and water metering; asset tracking and monitoring; and industrial automation. It noted the network is specifically designed for low cost, long battery-life devices that provide real-time data to businesses.

Spark Digital Services lead Michael Stribling said it is seeing IoT take off in New Zealand and with the broader range of services LTE-M opens, it expects to soon be adding more than 2,000 new IoT devices a week.

“On top of being an IoT network and mobile service provider, Spark will also expand its suite of IoT services – a move that will see us work with best-in-class partners to enable start-ups to enterprises to solve problems they face daily.”

Major upgrade
The first customer to use the new network is Trans-Tasman smart metering service IntelliHUB. Adrian Clark, its CEO, said the network rollout is positive news for the energy industry in New Zealand, where most smart meters use 2G phone networks.

He said it is using Spark’s new LTE-M network to service its nationwide deployment as it accelerates the installation of 150,000 smart meters, citing increased reach and reliability of the network as factors.

In November 2018, market leader Vodafone New Zealand said it simultaneously launched two cellular IoT network technologies, NB-IoT and LTE-M, on its 4G network.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telstra, Arduino partner to open up IoT access

Vodafone NZ turns on NB-IoT, LTE-M networks

Leading yacht race team first to use new Spark 5G lab
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association