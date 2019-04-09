Spark sets customer unit leadership succession - Mobile World Live

New Zealand operator Spark announced Grant McBeath (pictured) will take over as customer director from Jolie Hodson, who is due to replace Simon Moutter as MD when he steps down at end-June.

McBeath joined Spark in 2013 as GM of sales for its Consumer and SMB Business, and had a spell as acting CEO for Spark Home, Mobile and Business before a company reshuffle saw him appointed as channel leader of the consumer division.

In a statement, Hodson said McBeath has a strong track record of “building high performing teams and delivering for customers not only at Spark, but in his time in global executive roles in companies like Nokia”.

She added his latest role requires “a deep understanding of both the competitive market Spark operates in and the evolving needs of its customers, which Grant absolutely possesses as a result of his extensive experience managing Spark’s consumer sales and customer channels”.

McBeath and Hodson will take up their new positions on 1 July.