 Spark seals 5G spectrum allocation deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Spark seals 5G spectrum allocation deal

20 OCT 2022

Spark New Zealand hammered out a deal with the government for a direct allocation of 80MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum in return for earmarking additional funds for rural connectivity and agreeing to extend 5G services to more provincial towns.

In a statement, the operator explained the non-binding agreement gives it long-term spectrum rights in the band from 1 July 2023.

Spark committed to raising its funding to the Rural Connectivity Group by NZD24 million ($13.6 million) between 2023 and 2025, supporting the programme’s objectives to improve mobile coverage in rural areas and on state roads.

CEO Jolie Hodson stated the agreement gives Spark “the certainty we need to continue investing in the rollout of 5G” across the country, “while delivering further connectivity improvements” in rural areas.

“We look forward to working with government on the finalisation of the binding management rights deed, and on the future allocation of 600MHz and mm-wave, which will be particularly important for rural 5G coverage.”

In May 2020, the government allocated Spark and 2degrees 60MHz each in the 3.5GHz band, and 40MHz to Dense Air.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

GSMA identifies APAC 5G spectrum needs

Spark prepares for tower asset sale

Spark targets growth with strategy director role
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association