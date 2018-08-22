English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Spark profit drops on transformation charge

22 AUG 2018

Spark, the second largest operator in New Zealand, suffered a double-digit drop in profit for its fiscal year ending 30 June as it incurred higher costs for a business improvement plan, with overall revenue flat despite strength in mobile services.

The operator’s net profit fell 9.7 per cent year-on-year to NZD385 million ($257 million), due in large part to higher costs for implementing the three-year Quantum plan announced in June 2017. Spark said it accelerated the programme, taking an additional NZD24 million charge in the second half of fiscal 2018 and bringing the total annual cost to NZD49 million.

Revenue inched up 1 per cent year-on-year to NZD3.65 billion, with strong growth in mobile and cloud, security and service management (up 15.1 per cent) mostly offset by continuing declines in legacy voice, managed data and network revenue.

In a statement, Spark MD Simon Moutter said its success in growth areas continued to offset declines in legacy areas of the business: “We saw a continued growth story in cloud, security and service management products during FY18, with both revenues and margins improving over the year.”

Mobile strength
Overall mobile turnover rose 6.9 per cent, which the operator said was driven by an increase in high-margin service revenue from ARPU and connection growth, and strong demand for high-end mobile devices. Mobile service revenue was up 4.6 per cent to NZD817 million, while other mobile service revenue (covering equipment sales and interconnect income) increased 11.3 per cent to NZD463 million.

Total ARPU was mostly flat year-on-year at NZD27.85, while prepaid ARPU grew 6 per cent to NZD12.45.

Spark added 58,000 mobile subscribers since June 2017 to end the fiscal year with 2.42 million. Prepaid accounted for 51 per cent of its user base.

Capex for the year dipped 0.5 per cent to NZD413 million and is forecast to drop to NZD410 million in fiscal 2019. In line with its changing revenue mix, the operator said the percentage of capex (excluding spectrum) spent on mobile increased to 28 per cent in fiscal 2018, up from 25 per cent the previous year.

Revenue in fiscal 2019 is expected to be flat at between NZD3.6 billion to NZD3.67 billion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

True turns a profit on asset sale, mobile growth

PLDT profit falls, revenue recovery continues

Spark New Zealand sets 5G rollout schedule
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association