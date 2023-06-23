Spark NZ names network, operations chief

Spark New Zealand promoted its technology evolution lead Renee Mateparae (pictured) to a new role of network and operations director, becoming part of the operator’s ten-person leadership team.

Mateparae joined Spark in 2017 and is technology evolution tribe lead, a role involving managing the development of emerging systems including deploying 5G and IoT networks.

She joins the leadership team on 1 July.

Spark CEO Jolie Hodson stated Mateparae demonstrated her leadership capability over the last six years, overseeing the development of its emerging technology portfolio and leading the teams which have “significantly scaled our IoT business and delivered our 5G rollout at pace”.

In March, Spark changed the COO position to network and operations director and began a search to fill the new role now going to Mateparae.