 Customer head to replace Spark MD Moutter - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Customer head to replace Spark MD Moutter

04 APR 2019

New Zealand operator Spark lined-up customer director Jolie Hodson (pictured) as successor to MD Simon Moutter, who is stepping down at end-June.

In a statement, the operator said Hodson has experience across most major parts of Spark’s business since she joined in 2013. She led major programmes related to business transformation, and has been a key driver of its growth strategies in business cloud and IT services.

Spark chair Justine Smyth said: “Jolie is an accomplished leader with a strong record of delivering results and managing complex business units.”

Moutter took the helm in August 2012 to drive a major turnaround after a demerger of Chorus in 2011 and several years of declining performance.

“In almost every respect, Spark today is a vastly different company than in 2012. We are New Zealand’s leader in wireless communications, with a rejuvenated mobile business across both Spark and Skinny brands, a promising IoT business and a determination to be at the forefront of 5G. We have made exciting plays in entertainment and sports media,” Smyth said.

In early 2018 Spark announced a number of changes to its management team as part of a broader restructure, with the company moving away from a traditional hierarchical set-up based around large business units, towards an agile arrangement where staff are grouped into multi-disciplined teams rather than specific divisions.

As part of the changes, Hodson moved from CEO of Spark Digital to customer director.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Asia

