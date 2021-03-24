 Spark ignites tech innovation hub for businesses - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Spark ignites tech innovation hub for businesses

24 MAR 2021

Spark New Zealand unveiled an innovation hub to support local enterprises’ use of emerging technologies to transform their businesses and drive growth as they adapt to challenges including Covid-19 (coronavirus) and climate change.

IoT lead Tony Agar said the Innovation Studio aims to bridge the gap between understanding and action by demystifying emerging technology and showcasing real-life examples of how it can solve business challenges.

He described the studio as a hands-on and collaborative place where businesses can learn how to become more productive, resilient and sustainable. They can test new services on 4G, 5G, NB-IoT and LoRaWAN networks, and co-create alongside technology engineers and experts, the company stated.

“When you consider the challenges we are facing as a nation, from Covid-19 to climate change to lagging productivity, it is clear that technology is going to play an important enabling role in helping us adapt,” Agar explained.

The studio features four interactive zones showcasing how new technologies can aid key sectors including agriculture, aquaculture, utilities, transport, logistics, government, and health and safety to benefit from the digitisation of their operations.

Spark selected Amazon Web Services as the cloud provider for the studio.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung lands 5G supply deal with NTT Docomo

Korean 5G users to seek compensation

Huawei details 5G device IP royalty rate
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association