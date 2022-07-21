 Spark eyes 5G boost from mmWave - Mobile World Live
News

Spark eyes 5G boost from mmWave

21 JUL 2022

Spark New Zealand conducted its first rural trial of 5G over mmWave, with the operator expecting the frequency to eventually cover a wide range of business applications and boost connectivity in high density areas.

The trial uses Nokia equipment and spectrum loaned from authorities to connect agricultural businesses. Spark noted during tests it had achieved a peak data rate of 2.4Gb/s within 3km of the test site and 1.4Gb/s 7km away.

Alongside the rural trial, Spark is assessing the potential benefits of spectrum in the band for crowded areas and is working with businesses in the country to identify use cases.

Spark technology evolution lead Renee Mateparae stated the use of mmWave would enable the operator to “further deliver on 5G’s potential” with faster speeds, higher capacity and optimised performance.

She predicted mmWave 5G would be “valuable for business applications such as ultra-HD video streaming, advanced analytics and machine learning, intelligent transport systems, e-health, education and much more”, adding the frequencies are well suited to use in crowded areas.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Asia

