HomeAsiaNews

Spark appoints first ‘future director’

22 SEP 2017

Spark New Zealand, the country’s second largest mobile operator, appointed Nagaja Sanatkumar (pictured) as its first ‘future director’ under the Future Directors programme.

Sanatkumar is GM of global e-commerce at New Zealand clothing retailer Icebreaker, where she is responsible for the digital marketing and operations of the e-commerce channel. She brings an extensive background in technology and marketing, with a focus on digital and e-commerce customer experience, Spark said in a statement.

Spark’s Future Directors programme aims to give young talented people with an interest in corporate governance the opportunity to observe and participate in boardroom discussions for a 12-month period. The aspiring directors attend all board meetings, but they have no voting rights and are not involved in decision-making.

Mark Verbiest, Spark’s chairman, said: “Nagaja has wide digital consumer experience at a senior level, including at Amazon and Expedia. We are delighted to have her join the board as a Future Director and I believe we will benefit from her experience in retail, digital and customer experience, as much as we hope she will benefit from the experience.”

The appointment is effective from 4 December.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

