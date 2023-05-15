 Spark, 2degrees reach C-Band deals with government - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Spark, 2degrees reach C-Band deals with government

15 MAY 2023

Spark and 2degrees forged deals with the New Zealand government to receive a direct allocation of 3.5GHz spectrum in exchange for investing in network upgrades in provincial and rural areas.

Under a new model, each operator will be allocated 80MHz in the C-Band after agreeing to invest NZD24 million ($14.9 million) to extend bucolic connectivity via the Rural Connectivity Group (RCG) and speed 5G rollouts in provincial areas.

Spark committed to deploying 27 5G sites in 25 towns: CEO Jolie Hodson explained the deal provides it “the certainty we need to continue investing in 5G”.

The operator is due to gain access to the C-Band spectrum from 1 July,

Hodson said Spark aims to expand 5G connectivity to all towns with a population of more than 1,500 people by the end-June 2026.

Mark Callander, 2degrees CEO, separately stated equal spectrum allocations between mobile operators will help ensure continued competition.

“The government has taken a progressive, measured and pragmatic approach, allocating spectrum in return for investment into rural connectivity and a clear infrastructure build programme”, he expects to benefit rural communities, and domestic and international travellers.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

