English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Southeast Asia smartphone market weakens in Q3

16 NOV 2018

The smartphone market in Southeast Asia faced strong headwinds in Q3 as local economies grappled with the effects of the Sino-US trade war, with shipments declining in four of seven countries, data from Canalys showed.

Shipments in seven countries in the region fell 3 per cent year-on-year to 25.4 million units, as three of the five largest markets suffered falls in the quarter. Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar all saw double-digit declines – 20.1 per cent, 6.8 per cent and 10.3 per cent respectively – while the Philippines dropped by 3.1 per cent.

Indonesia led the growth with a 13.2 per cent increase, largely due to the growth of official channels and wider availability of TKDN-compliant devices, Canalys said. Malaysia grew 5.3 per cent to return closer to pre-2016 levels, and Cambodia was up 6.8 per cent.

Canalys analyst TuanAnh Nguyen said a temporary correction caused a one-off decline overall, distracting from the true potential of the region, noting “the booming population and low penetration beyond the metro cities presents a prime opportunity for smartphone vendors to continue investing in these markets”.

He added: “The rise of the Chinese vendors set off a wave of consolidation, with multiple local and international vendors leaving the market. While 2018 is expected to end on a positive note, vendors will need to contend with a strengthening dollar and its impact on device prices.”

Leaders
Samsung was the top vendor, shipping 5.8 million units and claiming the top spot in four markets (see chart, click to enlarge). Oppo was second, with 4.8 million shipments and the market leader in the Philippines and second in Thailand and Vietnam.

Canalyst research analyst Jin Shengtao said Oppo was the only vendor to appear in the top three of the region’s five largest markets. In the Philippines it overtook local king Cherry Mobile to lead for the first time with a market share of 20 per cent.

He said Samsung is facing difficulties maintaining its leadership in the region. The global leader failed to grow in all seven markets in Q3 and suffered double-digit declines in Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia. It even missed the 1 million mark in Thailand, declining 44 per cent year-on-year.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung makes next move in AI

LG narrows mobile losses on cost cutting

Upgrades fuel India smartphone shipments growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association