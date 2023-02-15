 South Korean operators detail data promos - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

South Korean operators detail data promos

15 FEB 2023

SK Telecom (SKT) and KT unveiled plans to give customers not registered for unlimited packages 30GB of free data.

In separate statements, the operators explained they will give customers aged 19 or older who are not on unlimited data plans 30GB of data on 1 March.

Eligible customers will be notified by text message before 28 February.

KT noted the free allocation exceeds the average monthly usage of 18GB by its 5G and LTE subscribers.

SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang pitched the promotion as offering customers help “in a difficult economic enviroment”, messaging echoed by KT CEO Ku Hyeon-mo in its statement.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

