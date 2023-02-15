South Korean operators detail data promos

SK Telecom (SKT) and KT unveiled plans to give customers not registered for unlimited packages 30GB of free data.

In separate statements, the operators explained they will give customers aged 19 or older who are not on unlimited data plans 30GB of data on 1 March.

Eligible customers will be notified by text message before 28 February.

KT noted the free allocation exceeds the average monthly usage of 18GB by its 5G and LTE subscribers.

SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang pitched the promotion as offering customers help “in a difficult economic enviroment”, messaging echoed by KT CEO Ku Hyeon-mo in its statement.