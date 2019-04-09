 South Korea earmarks $26B for 5G initiatives - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

South Korea earmarks $26B for 5G initiatives

09 APR 2019

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (pictured) outlined government plans to support the 5G ecosystem by investing more than KRW30 trillion ($26.2 billion) over the next four years, The Korea Herald (KH) reported.

Investments will span a variety of segments, such as autonomous driving, smart cities, digital healthcare and smart factories.

The government, mobile operators and Samsung held an event on 8 April at Olympic Park in Seoul to celebrate the launch of 5G services to consumers last week. During the event, the president said the country should aim establish “the world’s best 5G ecosystem” and garner “15 per cent of the world’s market share by 2026”, KH reported.

He said the government will cut taxes on network construction by up to 3 per cent to support the nationwide rollout of 5G infrastructure.

Market leader SK Telecom said it now has 38,000 5G base stations, while KT claims 30,000 and LG Plus 18,000, with the majority deployed in the country’s six largest cities, including Seoul, Busan and Daegu.

Specific initiatives targeted by the government as part of its push include introducing self-driving shuttles in major cities by 2020; 1,000 5G-powered buses in provincial municipalities in five years; and developing emergency medical treatment services by 2021, KH said.

All-told, the president predicted the global 5G market would be worth KRW1.16 trillion by 2026, around double the size of the world’s semiconductor industry.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Optus pushes to overhaul tower rules for 5G

Blog: What caused the dip in Huawei carrier business?

Korea operators grab global attention with consumer 5G tariffs
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association