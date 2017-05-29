English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

South Korea court backs handset subsidy cap

29 MAY 2017

South Korea’s Constitutional Court ruled a law imposing a cap on handset subsidies offered by the country’s mobile operators is legitimate.

A challenge filed in early October 2014 shortly after the law went into effect, argued the cap infringes on consumers’ right to pursue a fair contract and goes against the principles of a market economy, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

In its ruling, the court said the: “ceiling helps block excessive subsidy competition and assists the industry’s healthy growth, and has established a fair and transparent mobile device retail structure”.

The ruling backs a push by the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) to reduce what it considers unhealthy competition by curbing excessive handset discounts, in turn lowering operators’ marketing expenses so they can pass on the savings to customers.

KCC chairman Choi Sung-joon said after the law was passed: “The main purpose is to eradicate irregular and guerrilla subsidy benefits that only some consumers have enjoyed.”

While the KCC insists intense subsidy competition leads to higher handset prices, which are indirectly passed on to consumers, the JoongAng Daily said phone prices have been fairly stable since the law was enacted.

Korea’s three major operators – SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus – have been fined multiple times by the KCC for flouting the regulation, which sets the subsidy ceiling at KRW300,000 ($280).

The act is valid for three years and is due to expire on 30 September. However newly elected President Moon Jae-in, who campaigned to scrap the subsidy ceiling, could push up the law’s expiration date.

He also pledged to cut the basic mobile subscription fee of KRW11,000 ($9.80) per month to lower consumers’ household expenses, a move the three mobile operators are pushing the government to rethink, Yonhap reported.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

South Korea targets 30% 5G penetration in 2021

KT Q1 profit rises despite mobile weakness

SK Telecom Q1 growth stalls on tariff discounts
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association