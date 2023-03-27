 Sood secures CEO position at Axiata Group - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Sood secures CEO position at Axiata Group

27 MAR 2023

Axiata Group named Vivek Sood (pictured) as its new group CEO and MD, and announced the appointment of Hans Wijayasuriya as group executive director and CEO of its Telco Business, after both served as interim co-CEOs.

Sook’s appointment came into effect on 24 March, following a near six-year spell as CFO, a role he maintained during the period as co-CEO.

Axiata stated Sook will be tasked with leading leads the expansion of its 5G and digital infrastructure services.

Chairman Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Ridzuan credited Sook and Wijayasuriya for their leadership in closing a deal to merge Celcom Axiata and Digi in 2022.

“Their track record of success as our joint interim CEOs puts them in the ideal position to lead Axiata into the future and ensures continuity of our strategies,” he stated.

Lila Azmin Abdullah was appointed as the acting group CFO: she is currently group chief corporate development officer.

Author

Mike Robuck

Asia

Tags

