 Sony chip unit invests in Raspberry Pi
HomeAsiaNews

Sony chip unit invests in Raspberry Pi

13 APR 2023

Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS) unveiled plans to create a development platform for its edge AI tech for the Raspberry Pi user community by making an investment in the computing company.

The partnership will bring its Aitrios edge computing platform to a wider market by adding its AI chips to Raspberry Pi single-board computers.

The size of the investment was not disclosed.

SSS president and CEO Terushi Shimizu explained in a statement its minority investment aims to provide “new value to a variety of industries” and support them in solving issues using its edge AI sensing technology, such as facial recognition.

Sony Group has existing relationships with the company, covering contract manufacturing, and the supply of image sensors and other semiconductors.

Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton noted the transaction expands its partnership with SSS, bringing its line of AI products to the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, and “helping our users to build exciting new machine-learning applications at the edge”.

The charity and business stated its mission is to democratise computing, originally bringing small form factor computers to young coders back in 2012.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

