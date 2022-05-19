Sony accelerates environmental goals

Sony sliced a decade off targets for achieving carbon neutrality and employing 100 per cent renewable energy across its operations, as it aggressively pushed environmental initiatives to promote a more sustainable business.

The company set 2040 as its new target for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to virtually zero. Sony aims to make direct and indirect emissions of its own operations carbon neutral by 2030, and targets zero emissions from other areas spanning products, supply chains and logistics by 2040.

Sony moved forward its goal of using 100 per cent renewable electricity at its facilities from 2040 to 2030.

In a statement, Sony outlined four initiatives for reaching the goals. It will install solar power generation equipment and introduce renewable energy throughout the group, and accelerate initiatives to improve the energy efficiency of its products.

Sony also will encourage partners to better manage their GHG emissions, reduce energy usage and convert to renewable energy sources.

In addition, Sony committed to contributing to carbon fixation efforts using new removal and absorption techniques by investing in start-ups through the Sony Innovation Fund.