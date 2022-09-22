Son seeks Samsung handshake on Arm alliance

SoftBank Group founder and CEO Masayoshi Son reportedly planned to hold discussions with Samsung about forming a strategic alliance between it and the Japanese company’s chip design unit Arm.

Reuters reported analysts have speculated various industry players could set up a consortium to invest in Arm and ensure its neutrality.

South Korean press reported Samsung vice chairman Jay Lee had stated Son could make a proposal during a visit next month.

In July, SoftBank backed away from an immediate IPO of Arm in the UK due to national security concerns.

SoftBank had looked to list Arm after a deal to sell the unit to chip manufacturer Nvidia fell apart due to protracted regulatory obstacles.