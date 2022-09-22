 Son seeks Samsung handshake on Arm alliance - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Son seeks Samsung handshake on Arm alliance

22 SEP 2022

SoftBank Group founder and CEO Masayoshi Son reportedly planned to hold discussions with Samsung about forming a strategic alliance between it and the Japanese company’s chip design unit Arm.

Reuters reported analysts have speculated various industry players could set up a consortium to invest in Arm and ensure its neutrality.

South Korean press reported Samsung vice chairman Jay Lee had stated Son could make a proposal during a visit next month.

In July, SoftBank backed away from an immediate IPO of Arm in the UK due to national security concerns.

SoftBank had looked to list Arm after a deal to sell the unit to chip manufacturer Nvidia fell apart due to protracted regulatory obstacles.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

