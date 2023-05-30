 SoftBank to power data centres with Nvidia superchip - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank to power data centres with Nvidia superchip

30 MAY 2023

SoftBank Corp revealed plans to power future data centres in Japan with Nvidia’s latest Arm-based AI chip, as the companies partner to develop a platform for generative AI and mobile applications.

The Japanese operator stated the pair will build data centres capable of hosting generative AI, 5G and 6G services on a multi-tenant common server platform, which reduces costs and is more energy efficient.

“As we enter an era where society co-exists with AI, the demand for data processing and electricity requirements will rapidly increase,” SoftBank president and CEO Junichi Miyakawa stated.

He added the collaboration will enable its infrastructure to achieve a significantly-higher performance using AI, “including optimisation of the RAN”.

“We expect it can also help us reduce energy consumption and create a network of interconnected data centres that can be used to share resources and host a range of generative AI applications.”

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang noted demand “for accelerated computing and generative AI is driving a fundamental change in the architecture of data centres”.

The US-based chipmaker unveiled the GH200 Grace Hopper CPU last month.

SoftBank yesterday (29 May) separately introduced an AI chat service for use among its 20,000 employees, claiming the service enables staff to access the technology in a secure environment.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

