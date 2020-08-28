 SoftBank seeks $12.6B from latest mobile unit sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank seeks $12.6B from latest mobile unit sale

28 AUG 2020

SoftBank Group set out plans to sell another portion of its domestic mobile business, seeking to raise JPY1.3 trillion ($12.6 billion) as part of an ongoing debt reduction scheme.

The Japan-based company stated it will sell 927 million shares in SoftBank Corp in a secondary offering next month, reducing its stake from 62.1 per cent to 40.4 per cent.

Bloomberg reported the target sum is based on the closing price of its shares today (28 August).

SoftBank raised JPY330 billion in a prior sale conducted in May.

A massive JPY961.6 billion net loss in the year to end-March prompted SoftBank to explore the sale of JPY4.5 trillion-worth of assets to tackle mounting debt.

Asset sales were credited as one factor contributing to a return to profitablity in its fiscal Q1 (to end-June), alongside gains on a sale of its T-Mobile US stake and income from Vision Fund investments.

Meanwhile, SoftBank Corp today detailed plans to spend up to JPY100 billion to buy back 1.68 per cent of its shares over a six month period beginning on 1 October.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

True prepares to unload infrastructure assets
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association