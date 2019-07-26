 SoftBank secures $108B for Vision Fund 2 - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank secures $108B for Vision Fund 2

26 JUL 2019

SoftBank Group announced it lined up about $108 billion in contributions for its second Vision Fund, with Microsoft a key supporter of the second round.

In a statement, the Japanese company, which launched the first Vision Fund in 2016, said it plans to invest $38 billion, which aims to facilitate the “continued acceleration of the AI revolution through investment in market-leading, tech-enabled growth companies”.

Other investors in Vision Fund 2 include Apple and Foxconn, which invested in the first fund, as well as the National Investment Corporation of National Bank of Kazakhstan, Standard Chartered Bank, a number of Japanese financial institutions and undisclosed companies from Taiwan.

SoftBank said it is holding discussions with additional participants and the total anticipated capital contribution is expected to increase.

Masayoshi Son, the company’s founder and chief executive (pictured), revealed in February it planned to create a second massive investment pot.

SoftBank invested almost half of its $98.6 billion Vision Fund in the first 18 months of operation. Sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi contributed $60 billion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

