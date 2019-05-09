 SoftBank raises Yahoo Japan stake to drive growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank raises Yahoo Japan stake to drive growth

09 MAY 2019

SoftBank Group’s domestic telecoms arm outlined plans to increase its stake in Yahoo Japan, a move it expects to fuel double-digit growth in profit and revenue in its fiscal 2019.

The Japanese unit, which was listed in December in the country’s largest-ever IPO, plans to acquire about 1.5 billion shares in the internet company for JPY457 billion ($4.2 billion) in June and make it a subsidiary. The purchase will boost SoftBank Corp’s stake to 45 per cent from 12 per cent.

Meanwhile, SoftBank Group said it will sell its 36 per cent stake in the internet company back to Yahoo Japan.

For fiscal 2019, SoftBank Corp forecast net profit, including Yahoo Japan, to increase 11.4 per cent to JPY480 billion and revenue to jump 28.1 per cent to JPY4.8 trillion.

The company said it aims accelerate growth through the stake increase and “integrate strategies, services and resources”, adding that 5G coupled with big data and AI will redefine various industries.

That said, it offered little in the way of detail on its 5G plans beyond stating it will have more than 90 per cent population coverage “at an early stage”.

SoftBank Corp said that by deepening cooperation with Yahoo Japan in areas including e-commerce and mobile payments, it will use the services and customers of both companies, along with the “massive volume and variety of big data” obtained from subscribers to “provide our customers with more convenient services tailored to their lifestyles”.

Fiscal 2018
Net profit in the fiscal year ending 31 March rose 7.5 per cent year-on-year to JPY431 billion, while total revenue increased 4.6 per cent to JPY3.75 trillion.

Telecoms service revenue was up 4.4 per cent to JPY1.99 trillion, with mobile turnover 2.5 per cent higher at JPY1.63 trillion and broadband revenue rising 14.1 per cent to JPY361 billion.

Equipment sales decreased 2.2 per cent year-on-year to JPY691 billion.

The operator added 1.9 million mobile subscribers, ending the year with 44.5 million. ARPU before discounts fell 2.7 per cent to JPY5,420. Its discounts dropped to JPY1,060 from JPY1,220 in fiscal 2018.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Docomo cautious on future after mixed results

SoftBank exploring Reliance Jio stake buy

Japan operators earmark $14B for 5G rollouts
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association