SoftBank prepares for SA with Ericsson dual-mode core - Mobile World Live

SoftBank Corp selected Ericsson to supply its cloud-native dual-mode 5G core, to prepare the Japanese operator to deploy a standalone (SA) network.

In a statement, the vendor said its dual-mode 5G core will give SoftBank the capabilities to develop new use cases for mobile broadband users, as well as for enterprises and industry partners. The core platform includes Ericsson’s cloud packet core and cloud-based unified data management and policy system.

SoftBank introduced 5G services in late March.

Luca Orsini, head of Ericsson Japan, said its dual-mode 5G core provides the cutting-edge, container-based microservice architecture which will help SoftBank develop new business models as well as move into the next level of network operational efficiency.

In May 2019, SoftBank named Ericsson and Nokia as its 5G radio equipment suppliers.