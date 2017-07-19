English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank invests in energy analysis provider Encored

19 JUL 2017

Japan-based SoftBank plans to acquire a 50.1 per cent stake in the Japanese subsidiary of Encored, a provider of IoT services for the energy sector.

SoftBank entered into a definitive agreement to invest in Encored, which will change its name to Encored Japan on 1 August. SoftBank will acquire Encored’s new shares through a third-party share issuance by the end of July.

The company will also invest an undisclosed amount in Encored USA. Its platform Enertalk offers analysis of real-time energy data with its own IoT devices to about 100,000 households worldwide.

Encored’s IoT service uses big data analysis and predictive technologies to monitor and find patterns in energy usage. Encored Japan will work with business partners to develop services such as energy management assistance, diagnosis for energy efficiency of home appliances and monitored security systems for the elderly, SoftBank said in a statement.

Ken Miyauchi, president and CEO of SoftBank, said Encored technologies will be indispensable to providing new energy IoT services and will create new value by fusing energy and internet communication.

“I believe that the more our business partners adopt Encored Japan’s platform service operated by its own AI technologies, the more SoftBank and Encored can promote various energy services in Japan and enrich people’s lives,” he said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Grab to raise $2B from SoftBank and Didi

Telenor sees China as critical to LPWA success

Interview: Telenor
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association