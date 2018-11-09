English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank homes in on mobile IPO approval

09 NOV 2018

Japan-based SoftBank was tipped to be on the brink of receiving approval from the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) to list its mobile unit, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

The newspaper said clearance is expected to be granted on 12 November, setting the company up to conduct the IPO as early as 19 December.

Last month SoftBank reportedly appointed three banks to lead the listing, which is expected to bring in between $20 billion and $25 billion. SoftBank said in February the IPO would offer separation from its other investment activities, while the cash will be used to strengthen its balance sheet and aid group growth.

The company applied for the IPO with TSE in July.

While Japan’s government is pushing the country’s three mobile players to reduce tariffs, TSE believes earnings at SoftBank’s mobile unit won’t be significantly affected, Nikkei Asian Review said.

The company’s Japan consumer mobile business booked a 1 per cent year-on-year decline in revenue to JPY803 billion ($7.1 billion) in the first half of its fiscal year ending 30 September, though this was in part due to the implementation of new accounting standards.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank profit jumps, Vision Fund continues growth

SoftBank ups Grab funding; gains master plan backing

Tencent music app unit seeks US listing
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association