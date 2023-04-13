SoftBank Group lines up buyer for Asia VC unit

SoftBank Group reached a deal for new Singapore-based venture capital (VC) company The Edgeof to acquire its subsidiary SoftBank Ventures Asia.

The deal requires regulatory approval and is expected to be completed this year, with the buyer to introduce a new brand identity. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Edgeof was founded last month by Taizo Son and co-founder and chairman Atsushi Taira. Both were part of the founding team of Singapore-headquartered Mistletoe, which invested in more than 250 start-ups and VCs in Japan, Silicon Valley, Southeast Asia, India and Northern Europe.

SoftBank Ventures Asia was set up in 2000 as an early-stage VC company based in Seoul and has about $2 billion funds under management.

In a statement, Taira explained the acquisition aims “to build an ecosystem that enables visionary entrepreneurs and their start-ups to effect significant, positive societal change”.

Taira held several executive positions at SoftBank Group units between 2003 and 2016.

Son, the younger brother of SoftBank Group chairman Masayoshi Son, added: “We are confident our collective strengths and resources will ignite a new era of revolutionary technologies and solutions, establishing us as a prominent influence in developing and expanding start-ups worldwide.”

Yoshimitsu Goto, SVP at SoftBank Group, said SoftBank Ventures Asia has invested in and supported the growth of innovative technology start-ups with global potential. “I believe that The Edgeof, run by leaders with extensive knowledge and excellent track records in start-up investment, will further strengthen the ecosystem for tech start-ups.”