 SoftBank Group back in black - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank Group back in black

14 NOV 2022

SoftBank Group recorded its first profit in three quarters during its fiscal Q2 2022 (ending 30 September), as a sale of part of its holdings in Alibaba Group offset a huge loss from its Vision Fund investments, which were again hit by declines in global tech shares.

Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said the earnings call would likely be his last for SoftBank as he turns his focus to drive growth at UK-based Arm, which is looking to be listed after a sale to Nvidia fell apart.

SoftBank’s profit rose to JPY3 trillion ($21.5 billion) from a JPY398 billion loss in the same period of 2021. Its Vision Funds reported an investment loss of JPY1.4 trillion, up from JPY1.2 trillion.

Net sales rose 7.3 per cent to JPY1.6 trillion.

Revenue from chip designer Arm increased 4.4 per cent to JPY91 billion, with royalty revenue hitting a record and strong demand for technology licences, the company stated.

SoftBank gained JPY4.6 trillion from the sale of Alibaba shares in August. It continues to hold a 9.9 per cent stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant.

It recently completed a JPY1.4 trillion stock buy-back programme which boosted its share price over the past quarter.

The group posted a record loss of JPY3.1 trillion in fiscal Q1.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association