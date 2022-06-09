 SoftBank cosies up to IoT player 1NCE - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank cosies up to IoT player 1NCE

09 JUN 2022

Japan-based SoftBank Corp entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with IoT services provider 1NCE covering the Asia-Pacific region, after taking an equity stake.

The operator will market 1NCE’s IoT services in 19 markets across Asia, while 1NCE will set up sales offices and technical operations in Singapore and Tokyo to expand its service capability. It has an existing facility in Hong Kong.

In a joint statement, Daichi Nozaki, head of SoftBank Corp’s Global Business Division, noted 1NCE can deliver “true cross-border, future-proof IoT connectivity”, which complements the operator’s existing IoT portfolio.

Alexander Sator, CEO of Germany-headquartered 1NCE, said with the operator’s support “we are supercharging the rollout” of its flat-rate IoT offering in the region. He claimed that with multiple mobile operators invested in 1NCE, “we have validation that we’re on the right track to become the global leader in IoT connectivity and software”.

In October 2021, 1NCE raised $50 million, with Deutsche Telekom, an early investor, taking an undisclosed equity stake and forging a strategic partnership with SoftBank Corp, which committed to acquiring a stake.

1NCE said it delivers IoT connectivity to more than 110 countries, with plans to expand the footprint to more than 140 by end-2022.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank Corp to raise $283M to fund 5G plan

Vision Funds continue to weigh on SoftBank

SoftBank Corp hit by Z Holdings investment writedown
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association