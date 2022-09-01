 SoftBank Corp widens net-zero pledge - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank Corp widens net-zero pledge

01 SEP 2022

Japan-based SoftBank Corp broadened its commitment to reaching carbon neutrality, setting the target of eliminating greenhouse gas emissions generated by its supply chain to virtually zero by 2050.

To meet this goal, the company explained in a statement it aims to reduce emissions created across its supply chain (scope 3) in the fiscal year ending 31 March 2024 by 2.5 per cent compared with fiscal 2022 levels. It will work closely with business partners and use AI and other advanced technologies to strengthen its net-zero initiatives, it added.

The operator previous announced the goal to eliminate emissions from internal business processes and its energy consumption, pledging to achieve net-zero by 2030 by reducing its own direct emissions (scope 1) and indirect emissions (scope 2), which includes those tied to the use of electricity supplied by other companies.

Rival NTT Docomo committed in September 2021 to cutting greenhouse gas emissions from its business activities to zero by 2030.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

