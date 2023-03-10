 SoftBank Corp trials autonomous driving - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank Corp trials autonomous driving

10 MAR 2023

SoftBank Corp revealed it began conducting autonomous driving field trials in Tokyo in January, with a focus on AI remote monitoring and in-vehicle operations ahead of Japan legalising Level 4 autonomy next month.

The operator explained it is developing an AI-powered remote monitoring system which can automatically acquire and edit information.

It is conducting verification tests using this AI system with the goal of “early implementation of a highly sustainable autonomous driving service”.

SoftBank is also working on an in-vehicle operation support system incorporating multiple functions including analysing the in-vehicle environment using sensing technology.

The company noted a forthcoming amendment of Japan’s Road Traffic Act will allow fully-automated vehicles to operate on public roads, with supervisors to handle operations and emergency responses when driving under specific conditions.

SoftBank employed an autonomous driving system from US-based specialist May Mobility in its trial. The pair plan to employ the data gathered to develop and verify the technical requirements necessary for autonomous driving operation management.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

