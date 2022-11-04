 SoftBank Corp targets capex cut - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank Corp targets capex cut

04 NOV 2022

SoftBank Corp’s bottom-line was hit by weakness in ARPU in its fiscal Q2 2022 (ending 30 September) and it forecast continued declines in mobile to be offset by growth in non-telecoms operations.

President and CEO Junichi Miyakawa (pictured) said on an earnings call SoftBank Corp projects the impact of ongoing ARPU cuts to decline significantly after they bottom out at end-March 2023.

To improve profitability in fiscal 2023, Miyakawa said capex will be reduced by JPY100 billion ($677 million).

Mobile service revenue in the recent quarter dropped 2.8 per cent year-on-year to JPY392.5 billion and ARPU 5.1 per cent to JPY3,880. Equipment sales were up 2.1 per cent to JPY140.8 billion.

The operator added 2.3 million mobile subscribers to take its total to 50.4 million.

Revenue from its Yahoo and Line units increased 4.4 per cent to JPY394.3 billion, and its distribution business grew 19.8 per cent to JPY142.7 billion.

Enterprise sales rose 3.7 per cent to JPY186 billion.

Net profit fell to JPY108.6 billion from JPY156.3 billion. Consolidated revenue grew 5.7 per cent to JPY1.4 trillion.

The company raised its full-year profit guidance from JPY530 billion to JPY540 billion and maintained a revenue target of JPY5.9 trillion.

SoftBank Corp increased fiscal H1 capex by JPY38.2 billion to JPY337.4 billion to fund continued rollout of 5G infrastructure and the renewal of contracts for co-location services.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Network outage costs KDDI

Airtel looks for continued ARPU gains

SoftBank Corp widens net-zero pledge
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association