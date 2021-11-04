 SoftBank Corp hit by falling ARPU - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank Corp hit by falling ARPU

04 NOV 2021

SoftBank Corp recorded a decline in mobile revenue and ARPU in its fiscal Q2 (to end-September) due to the impact of what it called intensifying competition from a wave of new low-cost price plans, with its bottom-line taking a hit despite steady revenue growth.

Mobile service revenue declined 7.1 per cent year-on-year to JPY403.8 billion ($3.54 billion), with total ARPU down 4.9 per cent to JPY4,090. Equipment sales jumped 21 per cent to JPY137.9 billion.

The operator closed the quarter with more than 10 million 5G subscribers. Total mobile subs rose 3.2 per cent per cent to 48.1 million.

Net profit for the July to September period fell 4.1 per cent to JPY156.3 billion, on total revenue of JPY1.37 trillion, up 8.9 per cent. The increase was due in large part to consolidation of Line Corp into its operations, but one-time costs associated with the acquisition hurt profitability.

Broadband revenue inched up 2.3 per cent to JPY101 billion, while enterprise sales rose 4.2 per cent to JPY179.3 billion. Sales from the Yahoo Japan and Line segment grew 33.3 per cent to JPY377.6 billion.

Its full-year guidance for fiscal 2022 ending 31 March remained unchanged from May when it forecast revenue of JPY5.5 trillion, operating income of JPY975 billion and net profit of JPY500 billion.

Capex in the quarter jumped 44.1 per cent from a year earlier to JPY340.6 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association