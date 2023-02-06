 SoftBank Corp expects continued mobile slide - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank Corp expects continued mobile slide

06 FEB 2023

SoftBank Corp forecast a fourth consequence quarter of year-on-year declines in mobile services revenue, with falling tariffs to reduce sales in the segment by an estimated JPY90 billion ($683 million) in fiscal 2022 (ending 31 March).

During its fiscal Q3 earnings call (covering the period to end-December 2022) president and CEO Junichi Miyakawa (pictured) said the impact of price reductions starting in 2021 is projected to decline to JPY50 billion in fiscal 2023.

Miyakawa noted the end of three fiscal years of mobile sales declines is in sight: the company targets a recovery starting in fiscal 2024.

Mobile service revenue in fiscal Q3 period fell 6.1 per cent year-on-year to JPY372.3 billion and equipment sales 2.7 per cent to JPY167.5 billion.

Total ARPU declined 5.2 per cent to JPY3,840.

Mobile subscribers rose 1.6 per cent 39.2 million.

Revenue grew 6 per cent to JPY1.54 trillion, as gains from its enterprise, distribution, Yahoo Japan and Line segments offset the weakness in mobile.

Enterprise revenue improved 5.8 per cent to JPY188.4 billion; Yahoo Japan and Line increased 3 per cent to JPY409.7 billion; and its distribution business grew 16.7 per cent to JPY146.5 billion.

Net profit rose 139 per cent to JPY274.4 billion, due to a one-off JPY294.8 billion gain from converting PayPay into a subsidiary.

Capex for April to December increased 20.6 per cent to JPY540.6 billion, due to higher spending on its 5G network and an increase in right-of-use assets related to the renewal of lease contracts for colocation services.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association