 SoftBank considers Arm options - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank considers Arm options

14 JUL 2020

SoftBank Group reportedly added chip designer Arm to a list of assets it is considering offloading to raise cash after recording its largest-ever annual loss in the year to end-March.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) SoftBank was mulling a sale of some or all of its stake in Arm, which it acquired for $32 billion in 2016. An IPO was again mooted as a possibility, though the newspaper noted SoftBank is at an early stage in terms of considering its options.

In March, SoftBank outlined plans to sell JPY4.5 trillion ($41.9 billion) in assets to reduce debt and buy-back JPY2 trillion worth of shares, after reporting a record net loss of JPY961.6 billion.

It sold about 65 per cent of its stake in T-Mobile US for an estimated $21 billion last month, and in May approved a sale of a 5 per cent stake of its domestic mobile operator valued at JPY310 billion as part of the moves.

However, the Arm speculation comes a week after the UK-based company detailed plans to offload its IoT division to SoftBank as part of a renewed focus on its semiconductor IP business.

WSJ also noted SoftBank’s Vision Fund was considering selling its 25 per cent stake in Arm to the parent company due to weak revenue growth.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank chief resigns from Alibaba board

SoftBank targets $21B from T-Mobile stake sale

Arm China installs new leadership
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association