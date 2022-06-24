 SoftBank appoints sustainability chief - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank appoints sustainability chief

24 JUN 2022

SoftBank Group was the latest tech company to establish a sustainability department, naming Yotaro Agari as chief sustainability officer.

In a short release, the company stated the move is designed to strengthen the group’s operational structure. Agari takes on the new role as well as his existing position as global head of investor relations.

The announcement comes two days after the Japan-based company set the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from all business activities to virtually zero by fiscal 2030.

The company said it aims to accelerate decarbonisation efforts across the group.

Specifically, SoftBank Corp plans for its base stations to use 50 per cent renewable electricity by 2030, while its subsidiary Yahoo Japan has targeted 100 per cent use of renewable power sources by 2023.

UK-based Arm also has set the goal of shifting to all renewables that year.

Rival NTT Docomo committed in September 2021 to cutting greenhouse gas emissions from its business activities to zero by 2030.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years.

Read more

Asia

Tags

