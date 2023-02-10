 SMIC forecasts 2023 revenue drop - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SMIC forecasts 2023 revenue drop

10 FEB 2023

China-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) issued downbeat guidance for 2023, forecasting revenue and margins to decline after sales growth in Q4 2022 slowed.

In its earnings release, the chipmaker predicted 2023 revenue to drop by a low-teens percentage year-on-year and gross margin to also fall. Capex is expected to remain at about the 2022 level of $6.4 billion.

The company noted its gross margin is under pressure due to higher depreciation related to continuous investments to upgrade its equipment.

Depreciation expenses in 2023 are expected to increase by more than 20 per cent year-on-year.

Net profit in Q4 2022 dropped 26.4 per cent year-on-year to $425.5 million, with depreciation and amortisation costs rising 19 per cent to $604.3 million.

Revenue increased 2.6 per cent to $1.6 billion.

The percentage of sales going to China in the final quarter fell to 69.1 per cent from 74.4 per cent. Shipments to North America increased to 25.3 per cent from 19.6 per cent.

Smartphone chips accounted for 28.6 per cent of sales, down from 31.2 per cent, and chips for consumer electronics dropped to 21.6 per cent from 23.7 per cent.

The company said its monthly capacity of 8-inch wafers increased 15 per cent year-on-year to 714,000.

For the full year, sales were up 33.6 per cent to $7.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the company named SVP Wu Junfeng to replace CFO Gao Yonggang, who recently resigned.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

